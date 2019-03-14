14,623 Shares in Xerox Corp (XRX) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Xerox by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 412,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 313,217 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Xerox by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 38,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Xerox by 391.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 191,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 152,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $31.55 on Thursday. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

