$133.78 Million in Sales Expected for Franks International NV (FI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will announce $133.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Franks International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.90 million and the lowest is $132.91 million. Franks International reported sales of $115.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year sales of $585.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.50 million to $601.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $676.88 million, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $714.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Franks International had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franks International in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franks International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

In related news, insider Darren C. Miles sold 16,091 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $100,890.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Franks International during the third quarter valued at $65,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 657.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,095,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,428 shares during the period. Velanne Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franks International during the fourth quarter valued at $6,299,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,074,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 986,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franks International during the third quarter valued at $8,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franks International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.30. 189,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,317. Franks International has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.62.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

