12,032 Shares in GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (GSB) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of GlobalSCAPE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSB. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in GlobalSCAPE during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSB stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

GlobalSCAPE Company Profile

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

