1,080 Shares in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Purchased by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,297,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,404,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,072,000 after purchasing an additional 867,169 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $20,855,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,872,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,514,000 after purchasing an additional 219,504 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,390,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,430,000 after purchasing an additional 218,645 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 107,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $8,560,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 22,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $1,710,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,869 shares of company stock worth $14,202,746 in the last three months. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $427.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.29 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

