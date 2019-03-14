$1.63 EPS Expected for Walt Disney Co (DIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.78. Walt Disney posted earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.84.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $124,178.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,341 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $144,439.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,326.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,148 shares of company stock worth $1,336,704. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 14,778.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,593,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,712 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 10,381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,399,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,146,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,205,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,409,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

