$1.46 EPS Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup set a $99.00 target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $91.73 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

In related news, insider Scott Mcdonald sold 11,245 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $1,015,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,519 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $603,854.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,593.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,725 shares of company stock worth $20,508,280. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

