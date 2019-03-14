$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smart & Final Stores’ earnings. Smart & Final Stores posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Smart & Final Stores.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Smart & Final Stores in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFS. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Smart & Final Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,687,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 465,087 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,367,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after buying an additional 322,287 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 451,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 295,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart & Final Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,427,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Smart & Final Stores has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $459.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Smart & Final Stores

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

