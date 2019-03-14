$1.08 EPS Expected for GATX Co. (GATX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will post $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GATX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.15. GATX posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.64 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.83 earnings per share.

GATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price target on GATX and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $96,607.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,627 shares in the company, valued at $427,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $172,238.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $385,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

GATX opened at $76.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.55. GATX has a 12 month low of $63.98 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. GATX’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

