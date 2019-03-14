-$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the highest is ($0.98). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

FLXN opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.74. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

In related news, insider Michael D. Clayman bought 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $50,008.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,780.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 32.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,114 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,365 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 828,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 180,293 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

