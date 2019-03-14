$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley raised Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 112,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,524. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other Malibu Boats news, VP Deborah S. Kent sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $54,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.