$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Hat Inc (RHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Red Hat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.03. Red Hat reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Hat will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Red Hat.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The open-source software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.79 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Hat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.54.

Shares of RHT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $181.67. 836,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.55. Red Hat has a twelve month low of $115.31 and a twelve month high of $183.54.

In other news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $4,469,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,703,926 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,548,970,000 after purchasing an additional 103,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,703,926 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,548,970,000 after purchasing an additional 103,057 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 11,583.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,095,436 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009,030 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,221,772 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $302,783,000 after purchasing an additional 230,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the fourth quarter worth about $297,683,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

