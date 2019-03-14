-$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) to report ($0.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Revance Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($2.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Revance Therapeutics.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.17). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,824.22% and a negative return on equity of 73.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.87.

RVNC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 466,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.85. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

In related news, CEO L Daniel Browne sold 5,446 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $96,285.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,197.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,446 shares of company stock worth $114,697 in the last three months. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.