$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viacom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Viacom posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viacom will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viacom.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.60%. Viacom’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

VIAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viacom in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised Viacom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital raised Viacom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Viacom in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Viacom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

NASDAQ:VIAB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.52. 4,492,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,463. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Viacom has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $34.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viacom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Viacom by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viacom by 935.5% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Viacom by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Viacom by 3,279.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

