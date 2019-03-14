$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.73. Magellan Health reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Health.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($1.96). Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

MGLN opened at $63.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Magellan Health has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $112.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

