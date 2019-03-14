$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Power Integrations Inc (POWI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Power Integrations posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. Power Integrations had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $93.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $97,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,278.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $95,452.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,123,593 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Power Integrations by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $71.26 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

