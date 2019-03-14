$0.42 EPS Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.36. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NUVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NuVasive to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on NuVasive to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.