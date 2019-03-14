$0.32 EPS Expected for Inogen Inc (INGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Inogen posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Inogen had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut Inogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $97.44 on Monday. Inogen has a 52 week low of $91.90 and a 52 week high of $287.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,162,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,542.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $48,104,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Inogen by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Inogen by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 1,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

