$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $473.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 40,815 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $695,079.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 76,471 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,646,471 shares of company stock worth $26,551,981 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,156,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,724,000 after acquiring an additional 178,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 169.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,634,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 144.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 144.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,769,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,479 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 885.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,610 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

