$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in i3 Verticals by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 216,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 166,963 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,065,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 296,281 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $21.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $577.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $27.09.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

