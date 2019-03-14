-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is $0.02. Superior Industries International posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.88 million. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUP shares. Barrington Research set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BWS Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Superior Industries International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 85.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 77,415 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,116,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 168,433 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 29.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 62,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. 649,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $129.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 2.06. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $22.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is -720.00%.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

