-$0.07 EPS Expected for Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 91.72% and a negative return on equity of 523.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SQNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.97.

Shares of SQNS remained flat at $$1.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,951. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,976 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 9,264,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 198,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 130,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

