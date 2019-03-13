ZTO Express (Cayman) Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 19,286 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 13,201% compared to the typical daily volume of 145 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 39.2% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 25,798,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,598,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,598,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,336,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,716,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,148,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.60. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

