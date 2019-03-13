Zafgen (ZFGN) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at JMP Securities

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Zafgen from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zafgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Zafgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Zafgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.52 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFGN opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zafgen has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Zafgen will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZFGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zafgen by 47.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after acquiring an additional 683,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Zafgen by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,468,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 181,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zafgen by 18.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Zafgen by 287.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Zafgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

