Zafgen (ZFGN) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at JMP Securities

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Zafgen from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zafgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Zafgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Zafgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.52 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.45.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZFGN opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zafgen has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZFGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zafgen by 47.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after acquiring an additional 683,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Zafgen by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,468,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 181,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zafgen by 18.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Zafgen by 287.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Zafgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
About Zafgen
Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.
Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.