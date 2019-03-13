Zafgen (ZFGN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $6.00. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a hold rating on the stock. Zafgen traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 40282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
ZFGN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZFGN. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Zafgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zafgen by 547.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zafgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Zafgen by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zafgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zafgen Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zafgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZFGN)
Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.
