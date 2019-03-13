Shares of Zadar Ventures Ltd (CVE:ZAD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/zadar-ventures-zad-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-01.html.

About Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for lithium and uranium deposits. The company holds an option to acquire interests in the East Boundary mineral claims that covers an area of 1,888 hectares located in Northern British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle; and Whiskey Gap project located in Alberta.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zadar Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zadar Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.