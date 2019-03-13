Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PACCAR (PCAR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In fourth-quarter 2018, PACCAR’s adjusted earnings per share and consolidated net sales and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s results are backed by strong global truck markets, and solid aftermarket parts’ results. In fact, the company’s class 8 truck retail sales are rising primarily due to a robust economy and strong freight demand, which is expected to drive its financials. Also, it is well-positioned in its key markets on the back of its strong cash flow, enabling it to undertake capital investments and research and development expenses.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, December 31st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.04.

Shares of PCAR opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ronald E. Armstrong sold 15,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,684,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 8,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $556,535.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,491.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,989 shares of company stock worth $4,160,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7,876.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,701,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,604,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,867,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,297,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,476,000 after buying an additional 1,830,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,026,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,954,000 after buying an additional 1,505,929 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 26.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,043,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,121,000 after buying an additional 1,249,446 shares during the period. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

