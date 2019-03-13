Zacks Investment Research Upgrades eXp World (EXPI) to Hold

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson cut their price target on eXp World to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $10.00 on Monday. eXp World has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.72.

In other news, insider Alan M. Goldman sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $90,246.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $109,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,999 shares of company stock worth $547,839. Company insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

