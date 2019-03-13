Zacks Investment Research Lowers One Group Hospitality (STKS) to Hold

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price target on shares of One Group Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of One Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of One Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

One Group Hospitality stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,536. One Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 million, a P/E ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Group Hospitality stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.16% of One Group Hospitality worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc is a global hospitality company, which engages the development, owning, and operation of restaurants, and lounges. It operates through the following segments: Owned Restaurants, Owned Food, Beverage & Other, and Managed & Licensed Operations. The Owned Restaurant segment consists of leased restaurant locations and competes in the full-service dining industry.

