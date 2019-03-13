Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greencore Group (GNCGY) to Hold

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNCGY remained flat at $$10.46 on Wednesday. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greencore Group (GNCGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.