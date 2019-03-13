Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allot Communications (ALLT) to Sell

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Allot Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allot Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.87.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $8.20 on Monday. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $275.91 million, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allot Communications by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 231,913 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allot Communications by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 131,255 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Allot Communications by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 475,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allot Communications by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,346,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 341,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Allot Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

