Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Triple-S Management (GTS) to Hold

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Triple-S Management Corporation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It is the largest managed care company in Puerto Rico, serving approximately one million members across all regions. Triple-S offers a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare and Reform (similar to Medicaid) markets. In addition to its managed care business, Triple-S provides life and property and casualty insurance in Puerto Rico. “

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

GTS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,823. Triple-S Management has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $529.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.31. Triple-S Management had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luis A. Clavell acquired 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,539.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodriguez Roberto Garcia bought 4,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $74,740.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,725.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 23,799 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 66,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triple-S Management (GTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.