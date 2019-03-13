Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) to Sell

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PNC Financial have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's efforts to expand middle market lending franchise and investments in digital products and services bode well. Moreover, involvement in strategic acquisitions helped it in boosting fee income. Notably, PNC Financial's top line continues to benefit from rising rate environment as well. Nevertheless, the company’s rising cost base deters bottom-line growth. Also, lack of diversification in its loan portfolio and stretched valuation is a concern.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on PNC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $127.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $163.00.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 500 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.69 per share, with a total value of $62,845.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $1,514,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,537,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

