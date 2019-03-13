Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Buckle (BKE) to Hold

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Get Buckle alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BKE. TheStreet raised shares of Buckle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of BKE stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. 463,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.44. Buckle has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $29.65.

In related news, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 3,914 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $75,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 4,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,799.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Buckle by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Buckle by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Buckle by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buckle (BKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.