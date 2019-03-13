Zacks: Brokerages Set $6.31 Price Target for Finjan Holdings Inc (FNJN)

Shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $6.31 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Finjan an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNJN. TheStreet lowered Finjan from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of Finjan stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. 117,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,292. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.24. Finjan has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNJN. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Finjan during the third quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Finjan by 735.6% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 520,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Finjan by 103.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 999,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 506,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Finjan by 40.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 323,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finjan during the second quarter valued at about $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

