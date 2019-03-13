Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. National Retail Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $1,792,128.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,255,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,459.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,142 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 63.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 86,310 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NNN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 858,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,626. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $36.95 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.63%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It also acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.