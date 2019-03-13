Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. Diana Shipping posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 201.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on Diana Shipping and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 14.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 275,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.02 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.97. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $5.16.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

