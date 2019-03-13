Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $845.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post sales of $845.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $799.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $882.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $640.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. The business had revenue of $870.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.92.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $573,194.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total value of $6,009,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,036,125.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,999 shares of company stock worth $39,289,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 133,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 432,373 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,935,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,842,436,000 after purchasing an additional 625,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.66. 1,200,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,682. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $144.07 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for treating patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.