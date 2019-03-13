Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kellogg (K) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Kellogg posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Shares of K opened at $54.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.58. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $34,087,000 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

