Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) to Post $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays raised Douglas Emmett from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. 1,573,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,988. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 8,700 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $297,279.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 34.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth approximately $14,165,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,051.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 62,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 56,621 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,451,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 102,660 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

