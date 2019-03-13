Zacks: Aquabounty Technologies Inc (AQB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.35 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Aquabounty Technologies’ rating score has declined by 35% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aquabounty Technologies an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AQB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AQB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,215. The company has a market cap of $54.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.32. Aquabounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Security LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 9,076,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,461 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 247,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 76,735 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

