Zacks: Analysts Set $22.00 Price Target for SB Financial Group Inc (SBFG)

Shares of SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SB Financial Group an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 130,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBFG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.89. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $20.53.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 20.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

