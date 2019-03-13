Zacks: Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.45. Landstar System reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.64.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Landstar System has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $128.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

In related news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $665,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,171.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 19,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $2,156,157.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $2,959,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 115.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,650,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.