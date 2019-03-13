Zacks: Analysts Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will announce sales of $2.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $11.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 1.36%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPI. ValuEngine raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 43.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 51.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 171.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $663,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.80. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $81.16.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.67%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

