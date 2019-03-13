Zacks: Analysts Expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will announce sales of $91.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.18 million and the highest is $96.08 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $146.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $368.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $336.60 million to $386.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $359.67 million, with estimates ranging from $341.32 million to $384.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.38. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAG. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

AMAG stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAG. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

