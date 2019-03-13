Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tractor Supply (TSCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.55. Tractor Supply also reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 6.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Wedbush set a $105.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $400,996.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $184,070.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,599,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 570.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $91.52. 1,146,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,036. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $98.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply