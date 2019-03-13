Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tractor Supply (TSCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.55. Tractor Supply also reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 6.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Wedbush set a $105.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $400,996.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $184,070.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,599,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 570.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $91.52. 1,146,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,036. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $98.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.