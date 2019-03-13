Zacks: AEterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $5.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AEterna Zentaris an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AEZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEterna Zentaris in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEterna Zentaris in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AEterna Zentaris by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEterna Zentaris in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEZS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.19. AEterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

