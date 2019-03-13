Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Yvon Sylvestre sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.00, for a total value of C$278,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,134.

Yvon Sylvestre also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Tuesday, March 12th, Yvon Sylvestre sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.50, for a total value of C$292,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Yvon Sylvestre sold 967 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.26, for a total value of C$56,337.42.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$59.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of C$42.35 and a 12 month high of C$62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Yvon Sylvestre Sells 4,800 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/yvon-sylvestre-sells-4800-shares-of-agnico-eagle-mines-ltd-aem-stock.html.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$710.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$675.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.660000004514364 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.