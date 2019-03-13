Yvon Sylvestre Sells 4,800 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Yvon Sylvestre sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.00, for a total value of C$278,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,134.
Yvon Sylvestre also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Yvon Sylvestre sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.50, for a total value of C$292,500.00.
- On Tuesday, February 19th, Yvon Sylvestre sold 967 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.26, for a total value of C$56,337.42.
Shares of AEM stock opened at C$59.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of C$42.35 and a 12 month high of C$62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.