York Water (YORW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 27.15%.

YORW stock opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.80 million, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. York Water has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Get York Water alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded York Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered York Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Boenning Scattergood lowered York Water to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. York Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/york-water-yorw-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-03-eps.html.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.