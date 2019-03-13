YGGDRASH (YEED) Hits Market Cap of $1.84 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $1.84 million and $100,857.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00386256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.01667269 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00230762 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004863 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,912,116,975 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.