XOMA (XOMA) and Tyme Technologies (TYME) Critical Comparison

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) and XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Tyme Technologies has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOMA has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tyme Technologies and XOMA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies N/A N/A -$18.96 million ($0.21) -10.67 XOMA $52.69 million 2.44 $14.59 million $0.98 15.66

XOMA has higher revenue and earnings than Tyme Technologies. Tyme Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOMA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Tyme Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of XOMA shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of Tyme Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of XOMA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tyme Technologies and XOMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies N/A -127.48% -109.15% XOMA -129.85% -267.64% -26.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tyme Technologies and XOMA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 XOMA 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tyme Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 346.43%. XOMA has a consensus target price of $26.09, indicating a potential upside of 69.95%. Given Tyme Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tyme Technologies is more favorable than XOMA.

Summary

XOMA beats Tyme Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody designed to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; and other preclinical product candidates, such as interleukin 2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma, as well as anti-parathyroid receptor to address unmet medical needs. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

